North leaders failed in protecting town’s history
To the editor:
Re: “Days may be numbered for North farmhouse,” (Front Page, April 1):
Once again, our town leaders have not been good custodians of historical property. They let the Sarah Orne (Paul Revere’s first wife) house crumble and now, they are doing it to the LeStage property. They let the barn rot and they are doing the same thing to the house.
They are destroying the fabric of the town, little by little, one out-of-place and one too-big building at a time, removing one piece of history here, one bit of the records of our existence there.
If the town were a favorite shirt, it now has a burn hole in the front and fraying cloth on the elbows. The tail of the shirt is in tatters. That shirt gets relegated to the closet, is then worn for painting the shed and finally gets thrown out, along with memories of the friends met, meals consumed and kids raised while wearing the shirt.
There are plenty of excuses administrators can come up with for not maintaining the house and even more for tearing it down. In a little while, no one will know about the farming that went on there, or the families that were raised who helped make the town a great place to live. Eventually there will be some excuse to fill in the skating pond and a windowed concrete and plastic foam block will be it’s only memorial. What a great place it will be to live.
Ronald L’Herault
North Attleboro