North school chief did the right, and safe thing
To the editor:
North Attleboro School Superintendent John Antonucci did the right thing for his academic community when making the decision to cancel middle school classes for the day on Nov. 1, in response to a security threat.
While inconvenient, costly, and disruptive to the learning process that day, the cost of protection in calling off school was minor when compared to the potential cost of consequence in an incident that could have implied injuries, property damage, and potentially, loss of life that day.
The evaluation of cost of protection vs. cost of consequence is a basic concept in all calculus where safety and security are concerned.
In cases where only structures or equipment are at risk, the calculus can be complex, where at times, the cost of protection might exceed the cost of consequence in property loss, whereby safety and security expenses might not be justifiable. However, when lives are at risk, where the value of human lives are inestimable, the calculus is simple, whereby every reasonable expense must always be allocated to the protection of human life.
Over a 40-year career in industrial and business security, some business partners have shrugged off my recommendations for security investment.
For these business partners, my rebuttal was always: “Do you have the money in the bank to cover the loss I am trying to help you prevent?”
Their answer was consistently “no”, whereby they always then wrote the check for security investments. John Antonucci wrote the check on Nov.1, to his credit.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk