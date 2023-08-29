North should fix roads before spending money on anything else
To the editor:
If you want to see what a good quality, safe-to-drive road looks like, take a drive down Landry Avenue by North Attleboro High School.
This is a perfect example of the condition that all streets and roads in town should be in and, in fact, is not only one of the major requests of residents but one of the primary responsibilities of the town’s Department of Public Works.
So, if you would like to see all of the town’s streets in this safe-to-drive condition (for the tax money we pay each year), notify North Attleboro’s town manager at mborg@nattleboro.com and request that he instruct the DPW director to instill this quality of road safety throughout the town.
While on the topic of crucial services that should always take precedence over non-essential/lower priority projects (of which there are many contained within the Fiscal Year 2024 budget) such lower priority projects should always be deferred until North’s residents have top quality, safe streets, as well as clean, safe water to drink.
It is this taxpayer’s opinion that until these two crucial services are provided to North’s residents, taxpayer money should not be spent on non-essential, lower priority projects.
Again, it should be requested of Borg that he direct the DPW director accordingly and further refrain from proposing any non-essential projects until these crucial services have been completed.
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro