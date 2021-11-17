North Town Council hurts businesses
To the editor:
North Attleboro’s town councilors want to help local businesses with silly “NA Bucks.”
Meanwhile, they burden commercial properties with a new dual tax rate.
Perhaps the council should remember: First do no harm.
John DeMeo
Cumberland
