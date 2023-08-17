North Town Council is failing taxpayers
To the editor:
The primary responsibility of the North Attleboro Town Council, in fact the sole purpose for it’s existence, is to do the will of the town’s residents. That is why they were elected.
North’s taxpayers continue to seek meaningful tax relief, most particularly now when inflationary factors, due to current economic conditions, result in ever increasing costs for food, fuel, energy, etc., and continues to stretch taxpayer’s financial resources to the limit.
Despite these facts, the fiscal year 2024 budget (and five-year projected budgets), which took effect July 1 as approved by the town council, calls for 2 1/2% real estate tax increases each year for the next six years is in direct contradiction to what the taxpayers are requesting from council members they elected to represent taxpayer interests.
This FY24 budget (and the five-year projected budgets) results in a 15% increase in real estate taxes over this six-year period such that a current $4,000 to $5,000 annual tax bill will increase by $600 to $800.
A request was made, at the town council meeting held on Aug. 14 for council members to unanimously vote to place an underride on the ballot for next year’s real estate taxes to be frozen at the same level as this year’s real estate taxes (on a dollar-for-dollar basis).
To make this happen taxpayers will need to go to the polls and cast their vote to adopt such a measure. This seems to be the only remaining method for taxpayers to show town council members they elected that taxpayers are serious in their request for meaningful tax relief.
Dick Kieltyka
North Attlleboro