North uses free cash for projects while roads remain unrepaired
To the editor:
Re: “North to study real estate values,” City & Town, July 21:
Once again I open The Sun Chronicle and see an article about North Attleboro planning to study real estate valves and that the town council approved $300,000 for the project from the free cash account. Now, in past articles, I have read they have also appropriated, from the free cash account, money for track field, bleachers and other school sports improvements.
From the free cash account there has also been the cost to overhaul the town’s webpage by Civic Plus, a Kansas-based web development company, which qill include the price of the first year of hosting, about double the current cost of $4,000.
The town plans to hire a resident services representative to act as an ombudsman who will help guide users through the town’s social media platforms. The 20-hour contract position, set for one year, will have a salary of $35,000.
These are is just some examples and I’m sure there are others I haven’t listed. Watching North TV, I see our DPW director, Mark Hollowell, talking about the road improvements and how certain condition have hampered certain area roads to be completed in those areas and the cost of asphalt. Yet there are roads that have had construction for water mains done a year ago where residents were told would be done by July, yet have been delayed. That work was appropriated through the town’s budget. We, the residents of the town, put this town council and manager there and we expect them to do their best for the residents of the town. My point is that if there is an endless free cash account, then let’s get more worthy projects done.
Jeff Fraise
North Attleboro