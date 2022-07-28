To the editor:
On Memorial Day, there were no new flags placed at the graves of veterans at the Old Saint Mary Cemetery in Attleboro Falls located behind the Falls School.
This, the original St. Mary Cemetery dating back to 1865, is separated from the one that is currently being used as the Catholic cemetery in town.
Unfortunately, employees have changed at town hall and in the Veterans Department and the information on this cemetery was not passed along.
When Stephen Travers, the new veteran’s agent, heard of this oversight, he himself went to investigate and placed about 40 flags at the veteran’s graves at the Old Saint Mary Cemetery.
I would just like to publicly thank Travers for taking my concern seriously and for following up in a timely manner to recognize those who have fought for our freedom.
Ann J. Chapdelaine
North Attleboro