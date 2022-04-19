It seems North voters voted by not voting
To the editor:
There’s an old saying “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.”
It seems that a week does not go by without one or another of The Sun Chronicle columnists writing about the dismal turnout at local elections. To be fair I, too, was surprised at the low turnout for the school committee here in North Attleboro. I thought schools had become the front line of the culture wars and people would turn out in bigger numbers than previous years.
I voted for the two incumbents because I saw no reason to replace them. As far as I know, North Attleboro schools are doing what schools are supposed to do and I knew of no big controversies around the incumbents. Furthermore, I knew very little about the two challengers.
The North TV debate was held at a time when one of the challengers could not attend. I think this should come in for some criticism. North TV could not readjust its schedule to hold the debate when all four candidates could attend? I hate to get snarky here, but I’m pretty sure North TV is not exactly bursting at the seams with programs that can’t be moved to other time slots. And what about The Sun Chronicle? It published the candidates’ resumes and platforms just one day before the election. But, better late than never. And here’s what I learned.
The two incumbents would keep doing what they did. That’s fine with me. One of the challengers was all about financial accountability; what a novel idea for North Attleboro. Just kidding! The other challenger was all about getting parents and the community involved; good luck with that! Bottom line, I saw no reason to not keep the incumbents, but to be frank, I was OK with any of them being on the school committee, and I could have easily sat this one out; especially because it was a one-off type of election. I think most people feel the same. So, in an ironic twist, the people of North Attleboro voted by not voting.
Thank you to all four candidates for taking the time to run and your willingness to serve. I wish you all the best of luck.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro