North voting needs change, not reprimands
To the editor:
I fully agree that increased participation in North Attleboro elections is a noble goal, but admonitions like those of Sun Chronicle columnists Peter Gay and Mike Kirby have not worked before and are unlikely to have any effect moving forward.
Change doesn’t come from telling peopled what they are doing wrong. Examples include obesity, retirement saving, speeding, etc.
If we really want to increase participation, North needs to consider altering the timing or form of our municipal elections.
When it comes to increasing municipal voting in North it seems like we have tried nothing — and are all out of ideas. Syncing with state elections, moving to biannually, easier access to mail in voting,or adding digital voting options could all boost participation quickly. But who is motivated to implement any of these? Certainly not incumbents or the seniors that dominate current participation.
Meaningfully increased participation in municipal elections will require the efforts of the next generation of voters — perhaps encouraged and led by our town officials — but until then we will just have to patiently await our next round of scolding from The Sun Chronicle columnist roster.
Scott Smith
North Attleboro