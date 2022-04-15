North’s big budget shouldn’t be celebrated
To the editor:
Re: “North budget proposal tops $100M for first time,” front page, April 14:
Unfortunately, to this taxpaying citizen of North Attleboro, I do not regard this as an achievement to be celebrated, especially when the lion’s share of this budget increase will be paid by ever greater taxes/fees foisted upon the backs of all of the town’s taxpaying citizens.
Just in driving around town, I often observe tasks being performed, by various town departments, that I personally have a great deal of difficulty describing as anything other than a misuse of taxpayer money, while other tasks, such as road conditions in serious need of improvement, remain in abysmal condition.
Perhaps, if our town manager spent more time driving around, he might also observe what I, as well as others, observe as we navigate the town’s roadways. This might be helpful in negotiating a more justifiable cost/benefit budget, and result in a budget that remains less than the newest high-water mark of $100M+.
However, North’s town manager seems to continue to prefer (admittedly) a more passive supervisory approach, as opposed to a more hands-on supervisory approach, regarding department heads under his purview. Can’t wait to see what new tax/fee increases are headed our way.
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro