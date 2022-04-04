North’s Martin School needs serious TLC
To the editor:
As a resident of North Attleboro for the last 54 years, I have observed all the improvements for our school children. Many new fields for sports, new schools, fantastic science labs, etc.
I also have observed the lack of maintenance to the Martin School. If you visit the school grounds, I think you would be amazed by the windows that are boarded over, windows not able to open. The grounds are disgusting. They took down trees in anticipation of a field for soccer but it is now a mud pit with debris everywhere. The pavement has deep ruts in it.
The children do not have any gym equipment, and swings, slides and basketball hoops are broken. I don’t know who is responsible for the grounds but if you look at the Falls School, it looks beautiful and well cared for. Should this be addressed by the parents or the town. Could someone take a look at this, maybe get some pictures and print them in The Sun Chronicle.
Catherine MacLennan
North Attleboro