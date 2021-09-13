To the editor:
Re:”North board not satisfied with 21 East St. project,” (front page, Sept. 9):
This front page article discloses “dissatisfaction” the North Attleboro Planning Board is now experiencing (and having to deal with) relative to the 21 East Street project.
I find it ironic that this project, which was solely approved by the planning board, and anxiously announced to the town’s residents, is now being referred to the courts for residents seeking relief from problematic issues this project has caused.
To the best of my knowledge, this project required approval solely from the town’s planning board and that no “sign off” of this project was ever required by any court of law.
It seems rather disingenuous that the town’s planning board now wishes to “throw this hot potato” to the courts rather than take full responsibility, and be held fully accountable, for the results attendant to the planning boards unanimous approval of the 21 East Street project.
With all due respect, it’s my opinion that the planning board “owns” all issues resulting from the planning board’s sole approval ... just as readily as they were willing to take credit for the original concept!
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.