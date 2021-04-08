North’s waste facility should be opened
To the editor:
I need to ask the logic of our town solid waste manager in North Attleboro, Michele Bernier.
Our state is now in Step 1 of Phase 4 of the reopening plan. School children are going back to classrooms after being out for better than a year. Restaurants are allowed to have more diners. Town Hall is now open four days a week without an appointment.
Yet Bernier must believe the town waste facility, staffing three people on the days it is open, is more susceptible to the pandemic. The gatekeeper there is now saying Bernier is requiring them to enforce the no-entry-without-an-appointment clause in advance.
The rules were relaxed as of late, maybe not officially, but no appointments were needed for the past two to three months. Monday I was turned away as I tried to dump a purchased orange bag I paid for.
So I guess Bernier has some inside information that this pandemic spreads much more in an open space area than in an enclosed building like where her office is located.
Let’s try to use some common sense now that vaccinations and reopening is common place.
Tom Cappadona
North Attleboro
