To the editor:
I have been attending the Norton Senior Center for many years, and have had many good times there. There are quite a few things to do to keep seniors busy and entertained.
Before the pandemic, I would go to the center two to three times a week and thoroughly enjoyed meeting really nice, kind and beautiful people there. I have had the pleasure of making many lasting friendships.
During COVID-19, we have all experienced isolation from family and friends. It has been really hard if you are alone.
The Senior Center is a terrific place, but it is too small and can’t accommodate the many seniors we now have in town. It is also lacking enough parking and isn’t safe for people with walkers and wheelchairs. May I make a suggestion for voters?
Step 1: Call Beth Rossi at the Senior Center and ask for a tour. Beth will answer any questions you may have.
Step 2: Go to the Town Hall. See for yourself why we need a new Senior Center and a new Town Hall. Please be sure to vote on May 8. We need a 2/3 majority to get the new buildings.
Many people come to the Senior Center, sometimes just for socialization. They come for a cup of coffee and stay for the day.
Gail French
Norton
