Norton Reservoir flag should be replaced, not just removed
To the editor:
Re: “Disrespect for our flag continues in Norton Reservoir,’ by Kasha Swiatkowski, Voice of the Public, Dec. 8:
I strongly recommend the weathered flag at Norton Reservoir be replaced, not just removed.
If the Norton Fire Department does intend to address the issue, I would be most happy to donate a new replacement flag.
Over time, the flag has become a landmark and wonderful reminder of how fortunate we are to live in the area.
Susan Rich
Norton