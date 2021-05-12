Norton Town Meeting was real sense of community
To the editor:
Kudos to everyone who worked to make Norton’s Annual Spring Town Meeting a success.
With the weather a factor, planning became more challenging for officials and attendees.
Thanks to the 781 voters who came out, some with boots, gloves and blankets. You demonstrated the true spirit of our community.
Even without a pandemic, I and many other senior citizens, appreciate the scheduling on Saturday afternoons, rather than during the evening hours, which can take the meeting until 10 p.m. and the need to return on another night. Also, for some of us, driving after dark is an issue. Unfortunately, Town Meeting can not occur at a time that is universally convenient for all.
To the speakers who offered intelligent questions and comments, your participation was appreciated. Everyone was respectful of others’ opinions which offered voters the opportunity to make better informed decisions.
We came together as one democratic body to plan for our community’s current and future needs. God bless Norton’s Open Town Meeting. Long may she live.
Heather A. Graf
Norton
