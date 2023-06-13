Not sure about racism but definitely economic bias
To the editor:
Re: “Of McCarthy, Trump, race and being ‘woke’,” by Peter Gay, column, June 12:
I thoroughly enjoyed Peter Gay’s Monday column. I agreed, disagreed and was otherwise amused.
I laughed when reading the pricing disparity at Stop & Shop is being called racist. If it is, it is certainly not a form of racial bias or systemic racism. It could best be described as economic racism.
I moved from North Attleboro to Plainville in 2010. Try comparing Stop & Shop pricing between those two locations.
Plainville is more expensive because it is geared for Plainville, Foxboro and Wrentham shoppers whereas North Attleboro is lumped in with Attleboro, South Attleboro and Pawtucket.
That being said, my income did not increase when I moved to Plainville, therefore I continue to shop in North Attleboro.
PS: I was born in Jamaica Plain and it was a very poor section of Boston at the time. Now you have to be well-to-do to afford to live there and so higher prices.
Christina DaCruz
Plainville