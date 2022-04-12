November elections make more sense for North Attleboro
To the editor:
There has been a lot written in this newspaper over the last week regarding the dismal turnout at local elections.
Here in North Attleboro it was particularly embarrassing, with only 816 out of around 20,000 registered voters actually voting. While there are many possible reasons for this, and even more solutions, I believe the simplest solution is being ignored: Move local elections from annually in April to every other year in November, to coincide with state and federal elections.
North Attleboro struggles to reach 15% turnout in April, but regularly sees between 60% and 80% turnout in November. This despite the fact that the process is basically the same.
Voters clearly prefer to vote every other November.
It’s time to take advantage of that preference and move local elections.
Dan Donovan
North Attleboro