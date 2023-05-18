Nuance and reality key to many issues
To the editor:
Defunding the police, closing all jails and prisons, outlawing all abortions, allowing unrestricted abortion, eliminating all undocumented immigration, open borders, erasing all history book references to the inhumanity and savagery of slavery, and decreasing long-standing entitlements, are attractive clarion calls for voters unconcerned with nuance, reality or their best interests.
It’s essential to imprison dangerous criminals. Halfway housing them or only providing therapy is not always effective or safe. On the other hand, many incarcerated people have mental health or addiction issues that are exacerbated by incarceration. We must have adequate medical and mental health facilities and services for those who commit crimes, but we also must maintain prisons for those who injure or murder and cannot be rehabilitated.
In the same vein, we need more social workers and police officers trained in de-escalation techniques, devoting significant funding to law enforcement departments to accomplish safety for the community as well as the mentally ill and addicted.
To defund police departments in a country rife with life-threatening rage, unlimited access to guns and inequality of income and resources, is nonsensical.
Outlawing all abortions is as indefensible as unlimited pregnancy terminations. People must acknowledge this issue involves health, morals, religious and financial consideration and is not a political problem to be exploited by opportunistic legislators.
To cleanse classroom textbooks and school libraries of truthful renditions of American history denies developing minds the opportunity to understand what is achievable as a nation and what should be avoided.
With immigration, those who propose no limits, or denying access except to those with assets to invest or much needed skills, are ignoring the positive contributions provided by millions of immigrants. But there’s also the necessity to acknowledge that we presently lack the resources to process and settle millions of immigrants.
To those unaware of the personal impact a reduction in entitlements will have on their lives, and who support politicians promoting such legislation, is perhaps the saddest aspect of politics.
Unfortunately with the decreasing availability of local print newspapers, voters are relying on internet and cable TV commentators who are rarely held accountable for the distortions peddled to their listeners who believe, and act upon, their biased lies.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth