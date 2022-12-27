Driving predictions for 2023
To the Editor:
This time of year I enjoy reading about predictions made for the upcoming year. This morning’s paper had Bill Gouveia’s (“Wishful thinking for 2023,” Dec. 26) and Peter Gay’s (“Hey, I didn’t do that bad,” Dec. 26) predictions.
As I usually do, I enjoyed reading both their columns. But, I have to say that Peter’s mention of being cut off by people entering from side streets hit a sensitive nerve.
You see, I’m one of those people and I hate to think that I am angering one of my favorite columnists. But, I honestly don’t think I’m the only one doing it. I didn’t always do it. I have been living in North Attleboro since 1978 and it was never a problem back then. It’s true, I’m a lot older now and maybe my reflexes aren’t what they used to be. On the other hand, I’m much more patient now, so that should compensate for it.
I did a little investigating, and I think I know the answer. From 1978 to now, North Attleboro has had a nearly 50% increase in population. That means there are a lot more cars on the road. Especially when you consider the demographic changes that have happened in relation to the automobile. Anyone my age knows that back then it was very common to have only one car per family. And most of us had a mother or aunt who did not drive. Neither my mother or mother-in-law drove and none of my aunts. So, I have to assume that there are a lot more cars on the road today than there were back then.
But, here’s what hasn’t changed: The roads these cars drive on are the exact same roads as back in 1978. No new roads have been built since then. The speed limits are still the same, too. So, when you have many more cars, using the same roads, going at the same speed you are bound to have more problems. Especially when you throw in the distraction of smartphones being used by not-so-smart drivers.
An especially difficult spot is Toner Boulevard where there are several fast food restaurants and other businesses located in a small area. There, cars try to enter Route 152 from parking lots as soon as they get a break in the traffic. As they enter the road, they see ahead of them another car entering the road and another after that. Cars entering the road have to slow down or stop in order not to hit the car in front of them who also just entered the road. All this while the drivers already on the road think they can continue driving at 40 MPH, which is the speed limit on much of Route 152.
Anyway, here’s my prediction. I’m going to continue cutting people off, and provided that I don’t get arthritis, I’m going to continue giving my middle finger a lot of exercise.
Dominic Cucé
North Attleboro