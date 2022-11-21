Oftentimes, the alternative is worse than what you’ve got
To the editor:
Re: “It just doesn’t make sense,” by Bob FOley, column, Nov. 18:
Bob Foley, in his latest column, seems to be confused by the choices voters made during the recent midterm elections. He is befuddled by what he has heard from pollsters. He wrote that 93% of incumbents retained their seats even though a Gallup poll reported that 80% of registered voters didn’t like where the nation was headed.
Of course, these reports presume that those voters interviewed told the truth about what they actually believed.
Foley’s answer to election outcomes he doesn’t agree with is always term limits. Allow me to point out that we already have term limits. We call them elections.
Now, Uncle Bob’s columns often show that he is befuddled. Just because voters express dissatisfaction with an elected official doesn’t mean that they want to elect someone who may be even worse.
In Georgia’s Senate race, for example, there were voters who originally wanted a change in that seat, until they realized what the alternative would be. Although, some did not agree with Rev. Raphael Warnock, they were certainly not interested in voting for a former football hero who had obviously played too many games without his helmet.
In closing his column, Good Old Bob declared that we should prosecute any elected official who abuses his office.
I agree.
Let’s start with Donald Trump.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.