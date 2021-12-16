Old Country Store deserved more respect
To the editor:
Re: “Old Country Store in Mansfield to close,” by David Linton (City & Town, Dec. 14):
Not even the closing of a family owned 190- year-old business is beyond the brush of racism. The reporter, David Linton, saw fit to draw back almost four years to find an incident about a poster hung in the store. Why must every bit of reporting be thrown into the something concerning racism? What happened to the poster? Did the owners donate it? Destroy it? I am confident it was promptly removed. Linton fails to give the details and leaves the lingering last paragraph with disdain on the country store.
We all must know someone if not possess our own piece of furniture or a special memory from this beloved Mansfield landmark. The penny candy counter the player piano?
I hope The Sun Chronicle has a plan to include a in-depth review of the lovely store, to include pictures from way back when, reach out to the owners and treat the closing of such a memorable landmark with the dignity and respect it deserves.
Tracy Merigold
Plainville
