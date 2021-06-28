To the editor:
I recently overheard a conversation between elderly Americans who spoke with disdain about Old Glory.
They believe our star-spangled banner is a symbol of hate, a weapon, used against liberals who didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2020. What??? Where did that come from?
Flying Old Glory is nothing new. Generations of Americans proudly display Old Glory as it is the fabric which UNITES us all as Americans and the values it stands for — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, a government by the people and for the people, and remembering our men and women in uniform, both past and present.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
