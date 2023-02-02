On equality, the Constitution is hardly the place to reference
To the editor:
Re: “Left repeats an untruth on abortion, over and over again,” by Rev. Paul Wanamaker, letters, Feb. 1:
In his most recent letter, the Rev. Paul Wanamaker sought to use what he called “plain statements” to attack an address by Vice President Kamala Harris, in which she quoted the U.S. Constitution.
Wanamaker’s complaint was that Harris deleted the word “life” from her speech.
The U.S. Constitution is the most important governmental document we possess. It is the very backbone of our democracy. However, the wealthy, wig-wearing, slave-owning, white men who wrote this instrument of freedom and independence, also left out a few words.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” All men? What about women? All men? How about Article I, Section 2, of the U.S. Constitution of 1787? This article essentially renders enslaved blacks as only 3/5s of a citizen.
Wanamaker then goes on to suggest that the left has a clear strategy of constantly repeating an untruth with the hope that it will magically become truth. Sound familiar? Sounds a bit MAGA to me.
By the way, while reading his letter, I didn’t think that he has no standing to offer what he believes. I just think that he should find another source for his argument. The book he points to is chuck full of torture, rape, incest, murder and more, all in the name of self-righteousness because the authors hijacked the true teachings of Jesus for their own power and purposes.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.