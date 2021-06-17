One injury or death is too many
To the editor:
Let me cut to the chase. I am not against the sale of fireworks in Massachusetts. I am not opposed to local small businesses and independent entrepreneurs making a fast buck. I love fireworks. When we go to Disneyworld, I watch their beautiful display every night.
I am, however, concerned about what happens when those products get into the hands of the consumer. Like guns, it is not the instrument but the operator that is responsible.
In the article about Councilor Dianna Holmes’ support of making fireworks legal availability in Massachusetts, Holmes quotes many statistics from both the pyrotechnics industry and state health agencies on the decrease of injuries over the last few years.
Forgive me, but I don’t think that the suggestion there is an acceptable number when it comes to lost fingers and deaths is a winning argument.
Our son, Nicky, was killed in the Station Nightclub fire by what were euphemistically called “indoor fireworks”. They were used illegally. If the people responsible for these displays were properly trained and licensed this tragedy would not have happened.
We need to promote and support the proper handling of these dangerous amusements. We need to supervise children and intoxicated adults. We need to show an appreciation for human life, and for hands with all 10 fingers in place.
It is comforting to know that the fireworks producers are making “safer” products. Now, we have to do our part to make it “safer” while using them.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
