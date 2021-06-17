One of the dumbest ideas yet
To the editor:
We have had local elected officials propose some dumb ideas over the years, but Attleboro City Councilor Diana Holmes takes the cake with her decision to try and make fireworks legal in Massachusetts.
It is hard to understand her reasoning on this issue.
Fireworks are a danger to anyone who handles them unless you are a trained professional. She says she is doing it because we all need to have some “fun” after being locked down for so long this pandemic. Can’t she come up with another way to have “fun” that is less dangerous and intrusive?
Making fireworks legal will put our children at risk, not to mention the constant noise that will disrupt us in our homes when we are trying to have some peace of mind at the end of the day.
On top of the danger of injury that fireworks are, they are also very disturbing to dogs, and will wake young children out of their sleep. But Holmes could care less. She just wants to have fun.
I will make a promise to Holmes right now on the pages of this paper: If she succeeds in getting passed the dumbest idea that I can remember, I will be in front of her house every night during the summer shooting off my fireworks. Let’s see if she thinks we are having fun.
I hope the voters in Attleboro remember this, and in the next time elect someone with some common sense, something Holmes sorely lacks.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
