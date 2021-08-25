Only Afghans can change Afghanistan
To the editor:
Re: “A better approach to foreign policy,” by Tom Richards (Voice of the Public, Aug. 24.):
I get Tom Richards, and I think we both get Joe Biden. I like to think of world events in pretty simple terms.
Suppose my neighbor comes over and throws an egg at my door. I think my first instinct would be to take two eggs and throw them at his door. It would certainly not be to move into his house for 20 years, remodel the kitchen, baths, upgrade the electrical system and try to resolve his marital problems and educate his children. Especially if more than half of the household is trying to kill me the whole time.
I think we gave the Afghan people plenty of time to join the modern world. The idea that some of them assisted us (as Karen Ostrom-Kelly writes in her letter to the editor, (”Biden’s failure in Afghanistan,” Aug. 24) is laughable.
Yes, some of them liked what we tried to do. But they never assisted us. I would go as far as to say that some of them helped us help them. But assisted us?
Next time, let’s throw a few eggs back and leave it at that.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
