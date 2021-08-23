Only Cambridge mandated vaccines in 1902
To the editor:
Re: “Slipping back to the Middle Ages,” by Kimball Shinkoskey (Voice of the Public, Aug. 9).
As the author of this letter, I’d like to submit a correction to a statement I wrote, which may or may not be necessary to publish. I indicated that “In 1902 the state of Massachusetts required mandatory vaccination of all residents.”
In actual fact, mandatory vaccination of all adults was required within the city of Cambridge only, not the entire state. Local boards of health were authorized by the state legislature to mandate vaccinations, and the Supreme Court of the United States upheld the right of the state and the city to implement such mandates.
The legal permissibility of state and local mandates was made clear by the court, although the geographic scope of this particular vaccination program was not as wide as I suggested.
I apologize for this factual error.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
