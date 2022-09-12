Only God can control our climate
To the editor:
Re: “The things that keep me up at night,” by Peter Gay, column, Sept. 5:
Peter Gay is losing sleep over the weather, and that the percentage of others concerned about “climate change” is dropping. Is there such a thing as “climate change?” Yes!
After the Noahic flood, the ice age came from the physical upheavals that occurred. Ca.950-1250, there was a warming period in parts of the earth. Ca.1300 to 1850, were cooler temperatures, the “little ice age.”
Man presumptuously and arrogantly believes he’s able to affect and control climate change. But God is sovereign over all, including climate changes. By God “all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible ... All things were created through Him and for Him.” (Colossians 1:16). “Whatever the Lord pleases He does, In heaven and in earth, In the seas and in all deep places ... He makes lightning for the rain; He brings the wind out of His treasuries” (Psalm 135:6-7). Mercifully, “He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust” (Matthew 5:45). It’s this undeserved goodness which God uses to call men to repent and seek Him while He may be found (Romans 2:4; Isaiah 55:6).
A cataclysmic “climate change” is coming when the Lord Jesus Christ returns at the end of this age. The Apostle Peter warned, “the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night, in which the heavens will pass away with a great noise, and the elements will melt with fervent heat; both the earth and the works that are in it will be burned up” (2 Peter 3:10). Then will come the new heaven and new earth. That’s good news for those who are trusting in Jesus Christ as Savior and following Him as Lord.
But then the unbelieving and unrepentant will say “to the mountains and rocks, ‘Fall on us and hide us from the face of Him who sits on the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb! For the great day of His wrath has come, and who is able to stand?’” (Revelation 6:16).
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton