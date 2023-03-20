Only rural areas of North should allow chickens
To the editor:
Re: “North Attleboro resident wants ban on raising chickens lifted,” front page, March 15:
I see there is a newcomer to the town of North Attleboro who believes the moratorium on backyard chicken raising should be lifted.
She uses the excuse that it is chicken season now and she also states that it’s important for lower- and middle-income families. Raising chickens, or other farm animals, is not for the faint of heart.
There are the cost of food — laying mash and cracked corn, etc., — coops, housing, fencing, proper food storage so rodents can’t get to the source, cleaning of the waste and properly disposing of that waste.
Because these issues draw rodents and other wildlife to the property, the other issue that needs to be considered is neighbors. I believe you can have three to six chickens in North Attleboro. These are some of the facts for which I found.
Can you have chickens in North Attleboro?
”Chickens, goats, and cows are allowed by right in R-40 farmlands properties in North Attleborough and by special permit in the R-15 and R-20 districts, and by variance in the R-10 and R-10S.”
Can you keep chickens in a residential area?
”... you must ensure that by keeping chickens you are not unreasonably interfering with the use and enjoyment of neighboring properties — this includes disturbance from noise and or odor. Regular cleaning and proper disposal of waste is a must.”
My thought is if you can afford to buy a home in North Attleboro within the last two years, I don’t think you have to worry about buying eggs. I do think the town manager was correct in saying that there are also other concerns about food safety and avian flu.
The town does have provisions to provide food to residents in need. Having livestock is not like growing vegetables in your backyard.
Jeff Fraise
North Attleboro