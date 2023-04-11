Only we can stop the massacres
To the editor:
Re: “Here we go, sadly, again,” by Bill Gouveia, column, April 10:
Bill Gouveia’s Monday musings resulted in a gem of a column this week.
I’d like to copy it and send it out to every legislator in Massachusetts and in Washington.
He did an excellent job of listing and defining every approach to gun control that could be taken and outlined its points and counterpoints. But then he went one step further, and said, sure, none of these solutions is perfect, but that’s no reason not pursue one or more of them, and pursue them with passion.
This is novel thinking put into words. Admitting imperfections in proposed legislation as well as showing us human truths we’d rather not look at, that we the public are wasting our time complaining to no end about trivial, overblown, Facebook-driven social concerns that, frankly, rarely result in multiple deaths by shooting.
While I am itching personally to see something done about the availability of AR-15s, I am willing to forego that pursuit for now and promote, maybe even fight for, his primary proposed solution, a standardized national background check on gun purchases.
The reality we have been seeing, where a single shooter purchases multiple guns in adjoining states over weeks or years without being tracked in some way, has to stop.
Gun-rights advocates argue they have an unfettered right to purchase weapons, but nowhere do I see it written, that they should have the right to make those purchases immediately
Like Gouveia says, this is something we can all live with. Something, hopefully, more of us can live with.
Pamela Braman
Attleboro