To the editor:
President Joe Biden continues to be completely out of touch and unable to lead this country out of the dismal condition he is driving it into. He is an accident waiting to happen. The wheels have fallen off and the crash is inevitable.
His latest blunder for his “cure” for the outrageous spike in crime in America cities is just a ruse and does not address the problem whatsoever. Gun control is certainly an issue the lawmakers need to address, but it’s not the answer to our current problem. He is merely coddling “the Squad” and all the liberals know it but meekly follow along. The answer now is to reverse the problems caused by the outrageous things that the liberals in our major cities have done to destroy our system of law and order.
Defunding the police, literally allowing our police to be attacked with impunity, ultra-liberal judges allowing criminals to be released time after time after time with little or no penalties or incarceration, no-bail laws being signed by crazy liberal mayors and state legislatures.
These are the things that need change immediately. Guns that are on the streets now are guns that have been there for years and are just passed along and will continue to be for years if the threat of justice is off the table as it is now. Police risk their lives on a daily basis and spend hours and days making arrests only to see criminals back on the streets the very next day, or even sooner. And then the liberals vilify them for the senseless doings of 1% of the country’s men in blue.
Most Americans do not have the secret service or private guards giving us 24- hour protections with the guns the liberals claim to abhor yet keep to protect themselves.
We have to live in the real world. This country was built on law and order and needs a leader to support just that and unequivocally support each and every police department in the country to restore our laws now, not bloviate and be clueless to reality. And it needs it right now.
Wake up Joe!
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.