She came running from the downstairs bathroom into the living room where I was sitting sipping a cocktail. “You’ve got a really big leak in the bathroom,” she shouted. I rushed out there and sure enough, there in the sink was a big “leek” she had bought at the supermarket.
April Fools, said my oldest granddaughter.
This was a few years ago, but April 1 was yesterday so I hope someone “got” you.
I was always fond of tearing a 5-dollar bill in half and leaving the half sticking out of a floor rug for someone to say, Wow, and pick it up.
Or attaching a long thread to a dollar bill and, just as the person bent over to pick it up, yank it away. That worked best when the kids were little. Don’t even talk about leaving pennies heated on the stove on the front porch.
April Fool’s Day has an interesting history dating back to the 1580s in France. That’s when the new Gregorian calendar was released and New Year’s Day was moved to Jan. 1, replacing the old New Year’s Week of March 25 to April 1.
Since there was no internet back then, news of the calendar change traveled slowly, and even then some stubborn folks, like today’s Trumpanzees, refused to acknowledge the change and kept celebrating April 1.
They were called fools, and pranks and practical jokes were played on them, like being sent on “fool’s errands,” or being sent invitations to nonexistent parties. Some of these jokesters even got slapped.
In the French, these people were known as poisson d’avril, or April fish, since young naïve fish are easy to catch. They even used to secretly hook a paper fish on someone’s back as a joke. Hmm, I like that.
April Fool’s Day is celebrated all over the world, sometimes on different dates.
In Scotland it’s called Taily Day where jokes are devoted to the buttocks (don’t ask), in England the fools were called gobs and noodles, in Italy the day is known as Roman Laughing Day, in Portugal people throw flour at their friends and in India they smear colors on each other to celebrate the coming of spring.
No, it’s surely not too early to be making plans for April 1, 2023 …
Saturday sermon
“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, prepare to die.”
— Klingon proverb
Feedback
I was expecting some comment on last week’s column, specifically, Hey, can’t you add? The column said I had been writing a column for the newspaper for 43 years, since 1974. Well, let’s see, isn’t that 48 years …?
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me how many of Russia’s 20 generals have been killed in the Ukraine war.
My answer: When I first thought of this question, the answer was 4. Then it was 6. As I am writing this, it is 7. By the time you read this it may be more. So getting it right at 4, 6 or 7 were Al F., Kathy H., John D. and Ron K.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what professional North American sports team is named for its home country. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
