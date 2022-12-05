Our children need to hear and see messages of hope
To the editor:
It seems everywhere you look today there are hyperbolic concerns and fears being raised by adults from the mainstream media (as well, obviously, as the fringe media) to American dinner tables about “the end of our Democracy” and even worse “the end of the world.”
We are, of course, right to be concerned about things like the global rise of fascism, as well as the violent threats posed by extremist groups and the potentially catastrophic effects of climate change. These are very real threats that we must find a way to come together and overcome.
But what we must also do is to think about the impact all this talk of inevitable doom, hell fire and calamity might be having on the mental well being of our children.
Kids see and hear everything and for better or worse, they trust adults. So when they see and hear supposedly responsible adults constantly predicting the end of the “United States as we know it” and worse, THE Apocalypse, kids often don’t have the benefit of understanding hyperbole and thus are left with the inevitable conclusion that the world must in fact be ending. What a terrifying thing for a child to believe.
Democracy is certainly under siege, but the last 2 elections have shown our system is stronger than we give it credit for. Climate change is real, human-made and a huge problem, but it is unlikely to extinct our species anytime soon. Extremist groups are clearly a threat that must be understood and monitored, but they have always been here. We clearly have a lot of work to do but part of that work must be in ensuring our children that there will be a future and they will be able to live and thrive in that future.
We all need hope, but children more than most.
Remember that, as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King said, “the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.”
So let’s all stop predicting the end of the United States and the end of the world, at least while little ears are listening and little eyes watching. Paint a picture of hope and a bright future and our children will help us get there.
Clayton Novak
Attleboro