Our choice: A leader who is mildly cognitively impaired or a vindictive narcissist?
To the editor:
Unfortunately for the United Stated it seems more than likely that the 2024 presidential election will feature Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump, as all competitors will have been eliminated.
With so much talent, experience, and in some cases actual integrity, available at the national and state level it is disheartening to witness a campaign with a mild cognitively impaired president squaring off with the most vindictive narcissistic ex-president to have ever filled that office.
Biden is not above receiving counsel from his advisors should he falter intellectually, unlike Trump who only accumulates opinions to be discarded while he follows his distorted beliefs and inflated sense of invincibility.
Trump’s actions before, during and after his presidency, have caused more harm to democracy, the rule of law and respect for the truth that will undoubtedly continue through a second presidency.
The political landscape is littered with his supportive, hypocritical opportunistic legislators and officials, who have bargained away their souls for power, prestige and hoped for monetary gains, and will always shy away from speaking truth to power.
Some remain umbilically attached to Trump, ever hopeful of a return to the gravy train. And then there are those who are only recently and publicly denouncing their formerly adored icon. Betting against a second Trump election they are attempting to resurrect their reputations and perhaps find employment, an elected position or ride the campaign circuit at supporters’ expense.
Despite all accusations against the Bidens, even if some were verified, do not compare to the corroborated iniquities, legal and constitutional violations of Trump, his cronies and family.
There are no legitimate claims of treasonous actions by Biden, unlike Trump who instigated the most severe attack upon our democratic system since the Civil War.
Though Biden is exhibiting some concerning words and physical deterioration, his democratic instincts are still intact. And he is surrounded by advisors and in contact with supporters who will remind him of his commitments to the working classes and disenfranchised who are still suffering.
So facing the unfortunate inevitability of these two presidential candidates, reasonable people will vote for Biden and the loyal Trumpists will remain forever enamored and deceived by this self-absorbed vindictive charlatan.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth