We’re not a democracy
To the editor:
For the first time in recent history, the Supreme Court has reversed a right. Many are celebrating the end of the Roe v. Wade decision, but will they be celebrating for long? Are we ready for the influx of the unwanted?
These people born with the original sin of being born; born to broken families; born to single mothers; born by rapist fathers; born to households of broken dreams; born as wards of the state.
Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife, Virginia, is neck deep in the plot to overthrow 2020 Election, said he wants to look into other rights recently granted as well, like the right to use contraception. Thomas and his wife want Americans to be good Christians, you know heterosexual-sex-only-for-procreation Christians.
I’m pro life, but I’m not for making abortion illegal. This ruling only points to a larger problem; the problem of how we got to this decision in the first place.
Justice Samuel Alito, the writer of the decision to end abortion rights, came to us from President George W. Bush, and if you recall, Bush didn’t win the popular vote. President Barack Obama was stopped by the GOP from naming Merrick Garland to the court because it fell within eight months of the 2016 election. President Donald Trump was able to name three justices to his court, one of whom was Amy Coney Barrett; just eight days before the 2020 Election. If you recall, Trump, too, never won the popular vote.
The point I’m trying to make here is, we have a court whose four members were installed by presidents that weren’t elected by the majority. Had we a true democratic society, without the Electoral College, we wouldn’t be over turning rights with precedent, and making decisions about rights to carry guns.
Barry Close
Norton