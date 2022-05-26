Our country is on the edge of chaos
To the editor:
At my age I am not a stranger to political discord. I grew up in the 1960s and ‘70s when there was no shortage of conflicts and struggles: Vietnam, Nixon, busing, assassinations .... Having gone through all of that I can say that I have never been as disheartened, disgusted and dejected as I am now.
I truly fear for the world that my grandchildren will live in. We live in a country where there is no debate on any of the issues. If one side supports an idea, the other side attacks it in the most vitriolic way possible if for no other reason than they will never agree to anything.
Lies, racism and suppression have not only been normalized, they have become part of a political agenda. An unprecedented violent, deadly attack on Congress is televised for all to see but the investigation into it is stonewalled.
Unmitigated lies are accepted for political gain.
Children are slaughtered in school as they were 10 years ago because nothing was done to prevent it.
Our system is broken and our political leaders and those who voted them in are responsible.
Until we exercise the courage to stand up against the lies and until we learn to be civil; to listen, to debate and to compromise, we will continue on our path to dysfunction and chaos.
Daniel J Sullivan
Attleboro