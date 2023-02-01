Our flag was indeed used as a shield for nefarious reasons
To the editor:
Re: “Yes, Bridget: You can have your flag back ... if your kids allow it,” by Bob Foley, column, Jan. 27:
“I’ll bet they would be unable to describe what the flag stands for,” “kids who have apparently been shut out of any view not delivered from a liberal perch,“ “allowed her children to be indoctrinated by selective exposure to a constant barrage of liberal media propaganda or failed to chat with them as to the meaning of our nation’s flag ...” Those were just some of the comments made by Bob Foley in his column that was critical of a previous column (“I want my flag back” by Bridget West, Jan. 24).
Foley’s column suggested that some children may be brainwashed by biased information or lack of “flag-meaning” education; that a citizen’s plea for the return to the purity of the American flag is somehow misguided.
Many Americans have the same questions: Why does our flag make some feel uneasy, sad and unsure of what it may now represent? Is it because our flag has been annexed to one person who lured and “conditioned” many by his lies?
The American flag was distorted, defaced, used as a cloak and a shield behind which many felt empowered to overthrow democracy. Because it was held hostage by a litany of lies, it sadly became infected by those yearning for control, anarchy. Images of our flag in this disguise grew into a barrage: flaunted on vehicles, in neighborhoods, along highways, “indoctrinating” many to a mindset of “we/ they.”
Today, we remain jaded by political gamesmanship for personal gain rather than public welfare, shut out of any hope for compromise and progress, encircled by the silence of any conversation addressing topics previously discussed with healthy dialog. Has not history taught us that silence and inaction are the most dangerous threats to democracy?
The American flag used for anything other than loyalty, valor, independence, undermines our national integrity, crushes our common spirit, and diminishes the soul of our country. The flag at Iwo Jima was raised on a water pipe, not a spear.
You have a right to express your opinion, Mr. Foley, because of the flag you saluted as a Marine, but please write to stir discussion, not dissension, and please avoid assumptions that demean.
Our flag remains flying. Never forget, always remember.
Carol and John Dunn
Mansfield