Our government’s role in keeping us safe goes beyond crime
To the editor:
Re: “Masking up is not an assault on freedom,” by Ellen Curran (Voice of the Public, April 28) and “Our right to freedom is absolutely ‘absolute’,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, May 2):
Often, I read letters from Ellen Curran and Gerald F. Chase and find these letters to be intelligent and thought provoking.
If our government has the “obligation to keep us safe from crime and violence” we have the mandatory inoculations and vaccines to enroll our children into public schools for diseases/viruses-such as polio, rubella, mumps, chicken pox, etc., COVID-19 has proven to have killed countless humans globally in a swift time since it’s emergence and left many victims affected negatively as well.
Much gratitude and respect to the scientists, physicians and others that have developed an effective vaccine to prevent more infections from this affliction. How can we all not participate in the global effort to try to eradicate, or control this threat to Spaceship Earth? It is not about freedom anywhere on this planet. It IS about our concern of all humanity!
Spaceship Earth depends on our actions.
Lori J. Adams-Huyett
Plainville