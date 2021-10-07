Our kamikaze Americans
To the editor:
It is reliably reported that as many as 200,000 Americans have suffered preventable COVID deaths since the widespread availability of a vaccine in the late winter/early spring of 2021.
We are witnessing an act of mass suicide in America that makes kamikaze pilots in World War II look like innocents. At least those pilots died in small numbers and in the cause of their country.
Our citizens are dying in droves to save the nation from an enemy that can only be called good health and common sense.
Japan’s pilots surely wanted to take down as many Americans as they could along with them. Our own citizens appear to want to do the same.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.