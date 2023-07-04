Our legal system is clearly failing
To the editor:
Re: “Mansfield man charged in theft of Pride sign from Norton town common,” front page, June 27:
With respect to the story of an arrest in a case of sign theft from the Norton Town Common, the facts suggest a troubling failure in the legal system that resulted in the suspect’s release from custody.
We have an individual who refused to identify himself to police, and whose identity was confirmed using records from a prior encounter with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department.
We have an individual who allegedly operated a motor vehicle without a license and affixed false license plates. We have an individual who clearly bears animus toward an oppressed and vulnerable societal cohort. We have an individual who says he does not recognize the authority of government. Most troubling of all, we have an individual who claims to a judge he is not a “threat to anyone or society,” where in fact, his behavior controverts his claim.
Society has learned the hard way that troubled people with a history of disregard for law and contempt for others are dangerous, and capable of inflicting great harm. It is incomprehensible the individual in this case is not being held pending proof he is not a danger to others.
Sadly, it is entirely comprehensible that law-abiding citizens must now wait in fear while the suspect remains free to play out his animus and disregard for law.
Painful experience has taught society how to add up facts. It’s shameful and often tragic, that our legal system has not learned this lesson.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk