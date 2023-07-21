Our nation can, and will, rise to our challenges
To the editor:
Re: “Where, exactly, did we go wrong,” by Doug Gobin and “Our nation is in a downward spiral,” by Hugh Buchanan, letters, July 19:
If I had just been dropped off in North Attleboro by some alien spacecraft and picked up a copy of The Sun Chronicle to begin orienting myself, and read the two letters in the Opinion Page I would have thought Earth was a miserable place. But, I am very much acquainted with Earth and more so with our country. So, I have to wonder; where does this negativity come from?
Both titles “Where, exactly, did we go wrong” and “Our nation is in a downward spiral” suggest that things have been better for our country. But can someone tell me when? And how?
As a progressive, I always think that things could be better, and we must work to improve our country. I admit that there are many issues that still need to be addressed. But pick any negative aspect of our nation and after studying it you will find that as bad as it is now, it was at one time worse, and almost never better. If there is a spiral to our progress it is an upward one. And if we did go wrong somewhere along the way it is only in our timidity when it comes to addressing our challenges.
I remember one of my bosses telling me that I must dispel negativity lest it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. And such advice has been a trademark of our American culture. We are the “can do” America! Coaches, teachers, generals, managers espouse it and cull their ranks from those who infect the rest with their self doubt.
We showed the world that common people can choose their leaders, that democracy is not some fanciful notion that would soon give way to the tried and true despotism of the ages, and we saved the world from tyranny on more than one occasion.
Perhaps President Franklin Roosevelt hit the nail on the head when he proclaimed “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Is that where negativity comes from? Fear?
Let’s put away our fear and put on our big boy pants. This is America, the nation that gave the world the term “can do.”
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro