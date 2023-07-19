Our nation is in a downward spiral
To the editor:
It is a sad time for this country as well as a sad time for society in general.
I believe this downward spiral was accelerated when America started removing God and religion from our daily lives. It seems to me it’s time for all good people to stand against this orchestrated destruction of our nation.
Organized destructive groups have been chipping away at our society for many decades. At Christmastime, Nativity scenes have been all but outlawed. The Ten Commandments can no longer be publicly displayed. Instead, the public now has transgenderism shoved down our throats. Our children are, in my opinion being brainwashed. This must be halted.
The complaint of the left concerning religion is “Separation of Church and State.” This means to me; the government cannot uphold one religion over another. This is a very important part of this country’s founding concerning religious freedoms. Wokeness seems to have become the main religion in America. I argue that our government is violating religious freedom by upholding wokeness and forcing it’s beliefs upon our citizens.
How about this for a new battle cry, “Separation of Woke and State.” We’re so much better than this America.
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro