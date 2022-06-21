If you follow God’s word, then abortion is wrong
To the editor:
Re: “There are many reasons why Roe v. Wade should remain law,” by Dave Kane (Voice of the Public, June 10):
My friend Dave Kane, who kindly calls me “Rev”, wrote that “the majority of picketers in front of Planned Parenthood 0ffices are not only opposed to Roe v. Wade, they are also in full support of capital punishment.” In his opinion, he concludes that these ones are simply “hypocrites.”
Actually, these two views above are based on the very same principle, or moral truth found in God’s word, the Bible. That truth is the sanctity of life.
God speaks of the sanctity of human life in the womb in passages like Psalm 139:13-14 where we read, “For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are Your works, and that my soul knows very well.”
As regards to capital punishment, God spoke to Noah after the worldwide flood saying, “Surely for your lifeblood I will demand a reckoning; from the hand of every beast I will require it, and from the hand of man. From the hand of every man’s brother I will require the life of man. Whoever sheds man’s blood, by man his blood shall be shed; For in the image of God He made man” (Genesis 9:5-6).
Men, women and children are all created in the image of God. As such God, who is life, takes very seriously the talking of the life of those created in His image, whether they be pre-or-post born.
One can view morality in terms of ever-changing situational ethics, relativism or just some sort of social construct.
However, one like myself and many others choose to believe God, who has made His authoritative and sovereign ordering of creation publicly known, including His ethical standards.
Hypocrisy Dave?
No, it’s the creature’s only reasonable response in faith and obedience to his Creator.
The Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton