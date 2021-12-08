Our politicians are bought
To the editor:
Trillions in debt, we plod along with our heads in the sand having no concern for those who will follow us.
Political favors within and without our government continue to cost working Americans even more trillions of dollars. It is known the media feeds us garbage not worthy of anyone with sound minds. Really? Or has the public provided the subject matter that in itself is garbage? I say it’s a lot of both.
The media having added its opinion to much they print these days is sounding more like propaganda than news.
Whether you liked Donald Trump or not, he succeeded in showing us how full the “swamp” is of nasty politicians who have become experts of double talk and deception, two-faced and incapable of serving the people as they have sworn to do. They market their influence and power to the point where they cannot take a stand on issues without fear of alienating those who have contributed to their financial support. Rather than bite the hand that feeds them, they do nothing. So, we citizens continue to vote them into office time after time. We have relinquished the power given us by the founders of our country. Truly shameful.
Doug Gobin
Attleboro
