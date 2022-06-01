Our politics are turning us into monsters
To the editor:
The little girl said, “Send the police now.”
I have a question for America. In Uvalde, Texas, on which side of the classroom door were the adults to be found?
Things have gotten so bad, we need a second Memorial Day to remember the lives of school children sacrificed to unstable libertarians having access to battlefield weaponry.
Christian America lives in a sweetocracy. We hate to get tough on anyone. Everyone is asked to be nice to everyone else, at the same time ignorant hoodlums are closing in on the sweetest of all to murder.
This is a part of a bigger pattern of mainstream Americans exploiting one another under the banner of freedom.
Everywhere, the fangs of dishonest and greedy market behavior, and un-neighborly political aggression come out to discourage the lives of decent people.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah