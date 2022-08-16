Our right is to believe our way
To the editor:
Re: “Personhood begins at conception. Period.” by Rev. Paul Wanamaker, Voice of the Public, Aug. 10:
I have a couple of questions for Rev. Paul Wanamaker.
First, is the mother not a person? An actual born person. Or is she merely an incubator for the “preborn?”
Second, if a woman miscarries and requires a dilation and curettage (sprocedure to remove tissue from inside a woman’s uterus) does Wanamaker consider that abortion?
Finally, why, exactly, are we required to believe in Wanamaker’s version of Christianity?
At last check, this country has no official religion, nor does the Constitution allow there to be one.
If Wanamaker does not believe abortion is right, he shouldn’t have one. Which, since he doesn’t have a uterus, is not that difficult.
Pregnancy is a medical condition, and decisions regarding it should be left to the patient and doctor, not to legislators, not to governors, and certainly not to clergy, unless the pregnant woman asks your opinion.
If you believe life begins at conception, that is your right. That does not mean that the rest of us have to believe that.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro