‘Our right to freedom is absolutely ‘absolute’ includes women, too
To the editor:
Re: “How can Roman Catholics back abortion?” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, May 9:
In Gerald F. Chase’s letter to the editor he asks how Roman Catholics can back abortion. The answer is quite simple. Abortion has been practiced by every major civilization for more than 4,000 years. Early 17th-century colonial settlers practiced abortion with no legal or religious interference. When the Constitution was written, abortion was legal until the moment of “quickening.”
Chase probably already knows the Church’s position has changed over time. Early Church writings describe infidelity as being a greater sin than abortion. Excommunication was not the punishment for having an abortion until 1750.
In his letter to the editor of May 2 — “Our Right to freedom is absolutely ‘absolute’” — Chase states, “The foremost obligation of our government is to preserve our liberties, our freedoms.” He also states, “All individual citizens have the sovereignty to determine their own medical care …”
I find it supremely hypocritical that he is now unwilling to extend those beliefs to women.
Chase needs to face the reality that the next time he is sitting in church, more than half of the people in the pews around him support safe and legal abortion even if it is not what they would choose for themselves.
I think we can all agree that if it were men who were forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term, we would not be having this discussion.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro