Our right to freedom is absolutely ‘absolute”
To the editor:
Re: “Masking up is not an assault on freedom,” by Ellen Curran (Voice of the Public, April 28):
Letter-writer Ellen Curran claims that “no freedom is absolute.”
This is emphatically incorrect. By far, most of our constitutionally-guaranteed freedoms are absolute.
Aside from the few, such as one cannot yell, “Fire!”, in a crowed theater, the freedom of religious expression, the freedom of speech, the right of peaceable assembly, etc., are all absolute per the First Amendment.
Clearly, Curran believes otherwise.
She fails to comprehend that while government does have the obligation to keep us safe from crime and violence, the foremost obligation of government is to preserve our liberties, our freedoms.
On a personal level, she has the right to accept inoculations and to wear a mask in an effort against COVID-19.
However, she does not have the right to demand or expect that any citizen around her to do the same. All individual citizens have the sovereignty to determine their own medical care and preventive measures against illness. This means that I am not the least obligated to accommodate her wishes for any government-pressured mandate that attempts to force citizens into measures against their will and against our guaranteed rights and freedoms.
The rights of the individual citizen are supreme, sacrosanct, and must not be abridged.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro