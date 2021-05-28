To the editor:
Opioids are defined as a group of highly addictive drugs that is mostly composed of prescription painkillers. Some 297 people for every 100,000 people were hospitalized in 2019 for opioid abuse. This is not rare. In fact, 10.1 million people misused them in 2020. These alarming facts show case how opioids affect the lives of a tremendous number of people.
An average of 115 people die every single day from this harmful group of drugs. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of many people, not just that of those struggling with opioid abuse. Getting treatment has been even more arduous during these times as well. Using these drugs on their own is already damaging enough, and now, drug users have a high risk of mortality if they contract the coronavirus. The epidemic has taken a profound toll on the American people. And it has somehow slipped right past us.
Evidently, we have lost sight of how dangerous these depressants are. As a society, we need to inform ourselves about the risks of opioids.
Christina Eskarous
North Attleboro
